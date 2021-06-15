MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Will the Real Antichrist Please Stand Up!: A Revealing Eye-Opener of the Real Antichrist.": a potent examination of prophecy. "Will the Real Antichrist Please Stand Up!: A Revealing Eye-Opener of the Real Antichrist." is the creation of published author Bill Cicansky, a loving husband who has struggled with a loss of faith and alcoholism. Together with his wife, Illona, he has overcome many obstacles and has since become an active servant of God.
Cicansky shares, "Finally, the truth is revealed!
"In every generation, people have asked the question, 'Who is the Antichrist?' Can we identify who he is? Does the Word of God have that answer? There has been much speculation over the hundreds of years who that person is or might be. Finally, a compelling and revealing eye-opener who the real Antichrist is, Will the Real Antichrist Please Stand Up!
"Just as my literary agent, Paul, who started me on this journey by always saying, 'Enjoy the adventure of publishing a book,' I trust you will enjoy the truth of this book as much as I have had in writing it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Cicansky's new book is an engaging consideration of how the Antichrist may present in modern times.
With years of dedicated Bible study and a passion for spreading the word of God, Cicansky welcomes readers to consider the perspective detailed within and consider their own position with God.
