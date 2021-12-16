MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Will the Real Devil Please Stand Up!": a compelling resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of the angelic. "Will the Real Devil Please Stand Up!" is the creation of published author Bill Cicansky, a dedicated husband and passionate follower of Christ who overcame alcoholism to go on to plant three churches.
Cicansky shares, "Is the devil a real being?
Is he in hell presently?
Who made the devil?
Can angels read our thoughts?
Do angels die?
Do we have guardian angels?
How did God's greatest angel become the devil?
"This book will answer those questions and others you have about angels and the devil."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Cicansky's new book will engage the spirit and encourage the mind as readers discover an articulate discussion of angels.
Cicansky draws from a lifetime of faithful study and reflection regarding the realm of the angelic within the pages of this thought-provoking study.
Consumers can purchase"Will the Real Devil Please Stand Up!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
