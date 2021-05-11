MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God and Five Percent": an inspiring true story of a medical miracle that only God alone can provide. "God and Five Percent" is the creation of published author Bill Gurnett, pastor of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Martinez, California, and former teacher of biblical doctrine at the Central Urals Seminary and Institute of the Bible in Yekaterinburg, Russia.
Gurnett shares, "When my wife was about to enter the surgery room for open heart surgery, the surgeon met with me and told me that my wife was a very sick woman and for me and my family to not get our hopes up for a successful outcome. He told me that she has just a 5 percent chance for survival. I told him, 'Doctor, with God and five percent, I will take those odds.' Therefore, the name of the book, God and Five Percent."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Gurnett's new book is a faith-building read that cannot help but inspire its readers to "bet it all" on God. The author skillfully weaves his testimony in between the lines of his storytelling, thereby creating a narrative that helps his readers appreciate the fact that with God, nothing is impossible.
View a synopsis of "God and Five Percent" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "God and Five Percent" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
