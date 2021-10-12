MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sara's Happy Tears": an emotional story of hope and healing. "Sara's Happy Tears" is the creation of published author Bill Pendziwiatr, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who retired from a career as a music teacher and holds a bachelor's and two master's degrees. Originally from Buffalo, Bill toured with the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame musical group United Sound. He and his loving wife have owned and operated a school of horsemanship since 1974.
Pendziwiatr writes, "Sara is a sweet seven-year-old girl. She is sick. Her family has moved to a house near a hospital. Sara is sad. She misses all her friends in her old neighborhood. Every day she sits and waits, hoping she can meet new friends."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Pendziwiatr's new book is a charming narrative of a precocious girl and the friends made along the way.
Pendziwiatr's story is dedicated to his beloved granddaughter, Ava. Readers will find a heartwarming tale of hope within the pages of this sweet family tale.
Consumers can purchase "Sara's Happy Tears" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sara's Happy Tears," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
