MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Something Fishy: Vol. 1": a collection of short stories that helps promote the knowledge of God. "Something Fishy: Vol. 1" is the creation of published author Bill Salisbury, producer of the radio show and podcast The Uncle Cousin Show, which uses puppets and ventriloquism to teach children about God.
Salisbury shares, "How do you give fish and other sea creatures words to speak? You will find this out for yourself as you read through each story. You'll see an octopus with 8 left feet (I bet he has a hard time finding shoes), a bunch of ducks holding a duck meeting (sounds ducky to me), and a turtle who stuck his neck out too far. You want more? How about a frog who almost croaked and a fish who couldn't swim (maybe he should try doggie paddling)? \
"There are more, so start reading and enjoy each of the characters that are found in the book. Also, with each story there are lessons taken from the Bible that will help you in your day-by-day walk with the Lord."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Salisbury's new book is an entertaining storybook and useful teaching tool rolled into one.
Combining biblical insights with simple illustrations and narratives, the author communicates the knowledge of God with every page. Parents and children alike will find much to appreciate in this book.
View a synopsis of "Something Fishy: Vol. 1" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Something Fishy: Vol. 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Something Fishy: Vol. 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing