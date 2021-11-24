MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God & Me & My Model T and Other Good Stories": a delightful collection of personal and spiritual reflections. "God & Me & My Model T and Other Good Stories" is the creation of published author Bill Scott, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who previously raced motorcycles and now enjoys restoring Model Ts.
Scott shares, "I have been writing email essays for many years. So often my friends have told me that I should publish a collection of my writings as they have received great enlightenment and joy reading my comments.
"So, following my friends' suggestion, I have asked Christian Faith Publishing to prepare a book collecting my short stories. This book is exactly that—a collection of short stories that will only take an hour to read each one.
"It is my prayer that each reader will find an aha moment as you tune in to my thoughts. You will find a rebel motorcycle racer, auto mechanic, and all-around greaseball who has been touched by God to become a contributing member of His kingdom.
"God is good, and He has certainly changed my life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Scott's new book takes readers into the author's unique life experiences.
Scott shares a series of stories that are humorous and inspiring. With stories beginning in childhood through to adult years, readers will find a creative arrangement of entertaining reflections.
