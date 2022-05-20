"Ten Dog Walk" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Steckis is a delightful tale that explores important social issues like bullying and forgiveness as a loving father imparts key life lessons during an evening walk.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ten Dog Walk": an encouraging and uplifting juvenile fiction. "Ten Dog Walk" is the creation of published author Bill Steckis, a long-time television news and sports anchor in Omaha, Nebraska. Steckis has coached baseball at the high school and select level for more than twenty years. He also conducts the nation's largest free baseball clinic for kids in in Omaha. He is in his third decade of running the free clinic.
Steckis shares, "Where do kids go when they have questions about life? Sam, an inquisitive eight-year-old boy, gets answers while going on a ten dog walk with his dad. What is a ten dog walk? Look inside to find out and follow along while Sam discovers more than he expected."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Steckis's new book offers a lyrical narrative brimming with an important message on Christian values.
Steckis presents a thoughtful opportunity to discuss important aspects of life within the pages of this charming children's narrative.
