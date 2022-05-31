"My Morning Meditation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Strain is a compelling opportunity for daily meditation that guides readers through a year of carefully structured scriptural studies.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Morning Meditation": a helpful resource for believers seeking daily prayer and reflection. "My Morning Meditation" is the creation of published author Bill Strain.
Strain shares, "My heart, I believe is what I prayed when I got saved, and that is Lord Jesus used me to bring hope, peace, and life to my family, friends, and all I come in contact with.
"God gave me a verse when I first got saved.
"'You did not choose Me, but I chose you and appointed you that you should go and bear fruit, and that your fruit should remain, that whatever you ask the Father in My name He may give you' (John 15:16 NKJV)
"My Morning Meditation is a year of everyday verses and what I believe God wanted me to share about that verse or verses.
"God kept speaking to my heart, especially the closer I got to end to write in a book. Time after time on my daily posts, I have had many comments like 'That is what I needed,' 'You helped me understand that verse,' and many other comments and thanks. So I said okay to God.
"I pray each day that someone opens my book and God will speak to them and touch them. God loves you, my friend. My prayer is still God used me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Strain's new book will encourage and challenge readers as they consider each day's message throughout the year.
Strain shares in hopes of spreading the Word of God so others may find comfort and healing as he himself was able to.
Consumers can purchase "My Morning Meditation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Morning Meditation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
