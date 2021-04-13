MEADVILLE, Pa., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Freedom from Life's Wounds and Oppression": a comprehensive spiritual guide that empowers readers to employ the promises of God's Word and equip themselves with the necessary keys to find freedom in life. "Freedom from Life's Wounds and Oppression" is the creation of published author Bill W. Hughes, a writer and pastoral coach who has taught individuals and couples biblically based truth for over twenty years. He believes people will gain freedom from the emotional and mental challenges of life by following biblical instructions and deciding on a plan to make life changes.
Hughes shares, "Overcoming life's challenges and emotional wounds is possible for Christians through the redeeming work of Jesus Christ and the benefits He paid for them at the cross."
"This book's core message is that by the Spirit of God any Believer can discern the Truth of God's Word and use the spiritual steps, prayers, and declarations to obtain lasting Freedom through the Power and Authority of Jesus' name."
This book contains:
"Clear scriptural information for any Christian to identify and stop demonic oppression."
"Steps and prayers for any Believer to correctly process emotional injuries and stop the voices continually accusing, condemning, and shaming them."
"Comprehensive information of the conditions that contribute to fear, depression, rage, self-hate, anxiety attacks, and the voices of rejection, abandonment, and death."
"This book will lead you to know your identity in the Kingdom of God and understand the freedom and authority that brings".
"If you pastor, teach, counsel, coach, or mentor, meet your newest reference book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill W. Hughes' new book is a helpful reference work for any person who desires to know how to apply scripture and find freedom in their own life.
