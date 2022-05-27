"Without Doubt" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Whitmire is an articulate discussion of the Christian faith that examines key components of theology.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Without Doubt": a potent and encouraging opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation. "Without Doubt" is the creation of published author Bill Whitmire.
Whitmire shares, "There is no doubt about it, God's purpose is to save the world and He has a plan to accomplish it in Christ. Everyone who believes Him seeks understanding without biases. Anyone who denies him is the Antichrist.
"Praise God that He will save every soul that we love. Praise God that He will save every soul that we despise. Praise God that He will save us all. Praise God that His justice is the salvation of an unjust world. Praise God that His mercy, and His grace cannot be compromised by the sins of men.
"He made known to us the mystery of his will according to his good pleasure, which he purposed in Christ, to be put into effect when the times reach their fulfillment—to bring unity to all things in heaven and on earth under Christ. In him we were also chosen, having been predestined according to the plan of him who works out everything in conformity with the purpose of his will. (Eph. 1:9–11 NIV)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Whitmire's new book is a compelling personal Bible study.
Whitmire's passion for the Word of God is apparent within the pages of this charismatic discussion of Christ.
Consumers can purchase "Without Doubt" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Without Doubt," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing