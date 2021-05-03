MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Favorite Jokes and Thoughts from Bill Wright": a mirthful collection. "My Favorite Jokes and Thoughts from Bill Wright" is the creation of published author, Bill Wright, a retired machinist who enjoyed softball, golf, and coaching Little League.
Wright shares, "My Favorite Jokes and Thoughts is a collection of humorous one-liners and stories that I have stored in my little brain over the last sixty years. Some I have heard in machine shops, golf courses, at church, etc. I hope they bring a few smiles and laughs. All the best!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Wright's new book is an enjoyable assortment of one liners and short stories.
Wright's assortment of tales is an entertaining break in the day from the mundane tasks we are all guilty of getting lost in.
