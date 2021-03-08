MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Conversations: A Collection of Inspirational Poems": a thought-provoking work filled with poems that invite one into a fruitful and productive discourse where they will realize the Bible's truths and what God is capable of. "Conversations: A Collection of Inspirational Poems" is the creation of published author Bill Wyland, a retired teacher, guidance counselor, and coach. He earned degrees in education, business, and a master's degree in Guidance.
Wyland shares, "May the poems in this book, Conversations, give the reader, encouragement and hope. You, the reader, will be privy to private conversations that will enable you to discover answers to questions that the Bible deems important for your growth toward salvation:
1. What does sovereignty of God mean?
2. What do we know about man's free will?
3. What is truth?
4. How is my salvation accomplished?
5. How to discern good and evil? and more…
Hopefully, the questions and answers you discover will encourage you to ask your own questions, so that you will understand God better. Prayerfully, you'll then understand yourself more fully and be given a desire to have a loving relationship with Jesus. —John 15:15"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Wyland's new book is a truly fascinating collection of pieces that bring inspiration and encouragement to many in seeking the truths that the Bible holds.
