MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Recurring Dream": an entertaining story that takes readers on an emotional journey of discovery and healing. "The Recurring Dream" is the creation of published author Billy Arcand.
Arcand shares, "The Recurring Dream will take you on a journey through times and places filled with true love, romance, loyalty, courage, and mysteries revealed. My stories will help you understand that there's not only a physical world but also a spiritual world. I will show you the loving personality of God for you even before you were born and while you were being formed in your mother's womb. The Recurring Dream has stories that can soften the hardest heart and heal the heart that is broken. In my stories, you will find some real treasures I dug from God's Word and his promises to us. The Recurring Dream will show you that we can have real love, peace, and joy even if you don't see it around you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billy Arcand's new book will excite and fascinate the imagination of readers from any walk of life.
Arcand's tale is one of spirit and fate with a cast of affable characters and uncertainty destiny.
Consumers can purchase "The Recurring Dream" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Recurring Dream," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing Media Department