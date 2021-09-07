MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Father's Secret: A Modern Perspective on Ancient Prophecy": a gripping examination of prophetic writings and personal study. "The Father's Secret: A Modern Perspective on Ancient Prophecy" is the creation of published author Billy Boyd Lavender.
Lavender shares, "Like sands through an hourglass, there will come a time when our Father in heaven will reveal the secret that only he holds—not the Son, nor the angels but the Father only. That moment in this day and the hour that no one knows will occur in the twinkling of an eye. Within a very short period after this, not to exceed several months, the Antichrist will sign a seven-year peace treaty between Israel and the Arab nations. The signing of this peace treaty begins the earth's last 1007-year countdown. The first mention of this peace treaty is found in Daniel 9:27. In hindsight, we can understand why it made Daniel sick since the vision was given to him centuries before Christ was born. Daniel and the Revelation of Christ to John are closely related and chronologically explain these 1007 years. When the Father's secret is revealed, the generation of believers alive at that time will be changed to immortality and into an imperishable body suited for the New Jerusalem and eternity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billy Boyd Lavender's new book is a fascinating overview of often overlooked biblical writings.
Lavender's devotion to biblical study and teachings is apparent within the pages of this compelling exploration of prophetic scripture.
