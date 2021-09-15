MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Called to Live": a powerfully inspiring approach to finding a deeper relationship with God. "Called to Live" is the creation of published author Billy Coleman, a loving husband, a father of two, and a devoted grandfather of four beloved grandchildren who presently leads a nondenominational men's Bible study called Legacy Builders. He has received a variety of acknowledgements, such as being selected as one of three "Outstanding Young Religious Leaders" in Alabama while pastoring a church during college, "Coach of the Year" honors in Cullman and Walker Counties in Alabama and was inducted into the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame to name a few.
Coleman shares, "God's call for each of us is to live every day of our lives…every moment…for His glory. 'Called to Live' is about serving Christ through relationships while placing our own relationship with Him as the top priority of our life. In his heart, Billy Coleman is a storyteller, and he brings many of his stories to this book. As an athlete, a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent of education, Billy brings a unique challenge to each of us to serve Christ 'in the world', wherever we are. 'Called to Live' is for all ages in all walks of life. In Christ, one person can change the world, and it is our prayer each of us can become that one person! As we live each moment of our life, may God richly bless your journey with Him!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billy Coleman's new book motivates readers to seek ways to become closer to God.
Coleman writes to express that everyone has a personal journey with Christ that can bring great joy to those who believe.
View a synopsis of "Called to Live" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Called to Live" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
