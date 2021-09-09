PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biomeme, Inc. a leader in the fields of portable PCR solutions and host response precision medicine, today announced the appointment of Ephraim Tsalik, MD, PhD., as Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Tsalik is an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Center for Applied Genomics & Precision Medicine, the Division of Infectious Diseases, and the Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology at the Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Tsalik also provides Emergency Medicine care at the Durham VA Health Care System.
"We are thrilled that Ephraim is bringing to Biomeme his considerable experience in both clinical care and infectious disease, especially at a time when our human health strategy is accelerating," said Jesse vanWestrienen, Co-Founder and Biology Lead at Biomeme. "His years of research, focused on understanding the dynamic between host and pathogen to discover and develop host-response markers that diagnose and predict health and disease is an exceptional fit with our vision to deliver precision medicine solutions wherever patients and providers need them."
"I'm excited to join Biomeme at this time of exceptional growth and transformation," said Dr. Tsalik. "Our team is focused on developing revolutionary point-of-care technology to better diagnose and manage disease. Together with the Biomeme team, I will leverage my experience to deliver our precision medicine solutions throughout the healthcare community."
Further additions to the team include David Cohen, PhD, joining as Director of IVD Product Engineering and Brian Best, former CEO of Predigen, joining the Biomeme Board of Directors. Predigen co-founders Geoffrey Ginsburg, MD, PhD, Christopher Woods, MD, MPH and Geoffrey Ling, MD, PhD will be founding members of Biomeme's Scientific Advisory Board.
Biomeme's Scientific Advisory Board will guide the company through a period of strategic expansion. These founding members bring decades of unparalleled experience to Biomeme:
Dr. Christopher Woods is the Executive Director of the Hubert-Yeargan Center for Global Health. He is a professor in the Departments of Medicine and Pathology at Duke University, an adjunct associate professor in Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Public Health, and an adjunct associate professor in the Emerging Infections Program at the Duke-National University of Singapore Graduate Medical School. Clinically, he serves as Chief of Infectious Diseases and clinical microbiology, and hospital epidemiologist for the Durham VA Health Care System. Dr. Woods is board-certified in internal medicine, infectious diseases, and medical microbiology.
Dr. Geoffrey Ginsburg is the founding director for the Duke Center for Applied Genomics & Precision Medicine. Geoff has pioneered translational genomics, the development of novel diagnostics, and precision medicine, initiating programs in genome enabled biomarker discovery, longitudinal registries with linked molecular and clinical data, biomarker-informed clinical trials, and the development of novel practice models and implementation research for the integration of genomic tools and digital health technologies into heath care delivery systems. He has over 300 published papers and funding from NIH, DOD, Air Force, DARPA, the Gates Foundation, and industry. He was a member of the Advisory Council to the Director of NIH and is co-chair of the National Academies Roundtable on Genomic and Precision Health and is founder and president of the Global Genomic Medicine Collaborative, a not-for-profit organization aimed creating international partnerships to advance the implementation of precision medicine.
Dr. Geoffrey Ling is a Professor of Neurology and is an Attending Neurocritical Care physician at Johns Hopkins University and Hospital. Dr. Ling previously served as the Founding Director of the Biological Technologies Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and also Assistant Director for Medical Innovation of the Science Division in President Obama's White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). He is a retired U.S. Army colonel, who served for 27 years during which time he was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
"We are excited to add our capabilities to Biomeme's," said Dr. Geoff Ginsburg, "Together we have the opportunity to deliver important precision medicine solutions based on host response, and see those solutions made available to a wide variety of healthcare providers, from hospital ICUs to community clinics."
About Biomeme
Biomeme revolutionized molecular detection in 2012 when it created the first smartphone-based real-time PCR thermocycler. Since its inception, Biomeme has used advanced biology and chemistry, along with world-class hardware and software engineering, to create elegant solutions to complex problems.
On August 26, 2021 Biomeme signed a definitive agreement to acquire Predigen, a privately held diagnostic company and emerging leader in precision medicine focused on host response diagnostics. Predigen's acquisition will expand Biomeme's capabilities across infectious disease and clinical microbiology, business management, and commercialization.
Headquartered in Philadelphia, USA, with offices in 7 other US cities, Biomeme offers a full suite of end-to-end mobile molecular detection solutions that perform to the gold standard used by the world's most advanced central labs yet require no lab equipment or special experience to use. It's wholly owned lab services network, One Health Laboratories, specializes in rapid diagnostic testing services across the US, and most recently provided COVID testing services for major film and commercial production studios, major events, K-12 schools and universities, and federal contractors with unvaccinated personnel.
To learn more, visit biomeme.com.
