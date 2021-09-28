MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Is Speaking: Dreams And Visions Prophetic Manual": a thought-provoking discussion of prophecy. "God Is Speaking: Dreams And Visions Prophetic Manual" is the creation of published author Bishop Cordell Allen, a loving husband and father and co-founder of Church on Fire International Ministries in the Atlanta area.
Bishop Allen shares, "This book reveals the basic ideology concerning dreams and visions and give illustrations about what is a dream and what is a vision. It reveals the differences and the contrast between a dream and a vision, and a trance. This book will examine the different categories of dreams and discuss how God Almighty desires to communicate through your dreams and other methods of communication with man. You will learn eight ways how to enhance your dream life and be able to recall them.
"…and give you many examples of dream, symbols, places, and objects you might see in a dream, and reveal to you how to interpret your dreams. This book conveys how God uses dreams to reveal His divine plan and nature to you. It will explain how we were created to hear God's voice and explains how to interact with God in a conscious way while you are still dreaming. It gives you many biblical scriptures and examples, personal experiences, concerning dreams and vision."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Cordell Allen's new book is an engaging overview of prophetic dreams and visions.
Bishop Allen presents an intriguing and articulate discussion of how and why God may speak to one through their dreams and in wakeful moments with visions or trances.
