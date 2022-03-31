"Apocalypses of Cataclysm and the World of Tomorrow!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bishop Dr. Wm. LaRue Dillard is an engaging exploration of what can be learned from the Book of Revelation.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Apocalypses of Cataclysm and the World of Tomorrow!": a potent reminder of God's power through careful discussion of scripture. "Apocalypses of Cataclysm and the World of Tomorrow!" is the creation of published author Bishop Dr. Wm. LaRue Dillard.
Dillard shares, "If you want to develop a fresh and deeper vision for your life, Wm. LaRue Dillard can help. This book of the Apocalypses of Cataclysm and the World of Tomorrow! The futuristic happening on earth for all humanity is pointed out simplistically.
"It gives chronological steps as listed in the book of Revelation starting with the message from Christ Jesus. The book points to the church age from the church's birth date in the spring of AD 30 in Jerusalem, Israel, to the 'day of Christ' beginning with the raptured host's catching up of the saints worldwide.
"This phenomenon highlights the coming drama of the tribulation judgment period on planet earth ending with the fire baptism of the satanic trinity (Antichrist, false prophet, and Satan), with Satan's demons, and all unrighteous people of all the ages from the beginning of time.
"Here are the chronological steps:
1) Demonic invasion from the bottomless pit.
2) Antichrist's total control on the earth.
3) Unification of the satanic trinity (Satan, Antichrist, false prophet).
4) Four angels of God hold back the winds and don't let them blow until the 144,000 are sealed with the name of God in their forehead.
5) The withholding of death for five months while toucher increases.
6) The war in the second heaven between Michael and Satan who will be cast down from the second heaven to earth.
7) Abaddon and Apollyon followed by darkened sun, bloody moon, fallen stars, and a shaken earth.
"This is just the first half of the seven years of judgment following the sixty-ninth week of Daniel's prophecy, and now comes the last half of the seventieth week of the prophecy. There is nowhere to run or hide from the terror of God Almighty. Whatever the Holy Bible teaches is believed, or nothing it teaches is believed. This book will help you take the first step toward achieving your impossible task on your pilgrimage with Christ Jesus our Lord. Bishop Dr. Wm. LaRue Dillard is the author of several other books including Biblical Ancestry Voyage."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Dr. Wm. LaRue Dillard's new book is a compelling argument for believers to take God's word to heart and cast out worldly influences.
Dillard shares from over six decades of dedicated faith and study of the Bible in hopes of empowering others to trust in God's word wholeheartedly.
Consumers can purchase"Apocalypses of Cataclysm and the World of Tomorrow!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Apocalypses of Cataclysm and the World of Tomorrow!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing