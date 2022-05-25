"Jesus Is Coming Back....Soon" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bishop Eric A. Lambert Jr. shares the compelling story of one family as they navigate their daily lives while awaiting the coming of the Lord.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Is Coming Back....Soon": an inspirational and Godly look at life's challenges and the ways to remain spiritually connected with the Lord. "Jesus Is Coming Back....Soon" is the creation of published author Bishop Eric A. Lambert Jr., the senior pastor of Bethel Deliverance International Church and presiding Bishop of Bethel Deliverance International Fellowship of churches. Bishop Lambert Jr. earned his bachelor's degree in psychology and his master's degree in forensic psychology.
Bishop Lambert Jr. shares, "As the Holy Spirit speaks to your heart, make peace with God. If you have never come to him, there is still a little time. If you are a child of God, stay close and do not fall away and miss the uniqueness of the fellowship."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Eric A. Lambert Jr.'s new book reveals the trials and tribulations of a spiritually connected family. The reader will experience the frustrations of living in a world consumed by sins while patiently awaiting the coming of the Lord.
