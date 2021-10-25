MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Their Dead Bodies Lie in the Streets": a potent reminder of the importance of maintaining a moral life. "Their Dead Bodies Lie in the Streets" is the creation of published author Bishop Samuel J. Hughes, a devoted grandfather, father, and husband who was born, raised, and educated in North Charleston, South Carolina. Bishop Hughes is the founder and pastor of the Ministry of Reconciliation where he has served for the past thirty years.
Bishop Hughes shares, "For many of you who desire to understand all the senseless killing that takes place in our country, communities, and a mainly all over the world, Asking the question, 'Why and what is happening?'
"In this book is knowledge of the natural and spiritual world through the word of God to bring understanding that we may be enlighten with wisdom that will equip us to help solve this problem. Every believer has an important part to play! You will learn who God is, about lust, temptation, and the spiritual mind-set that cause all this killing. This book will make a door to deliverance.
"Most of all, you will learn that the heavens do rule."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bishop Samuel J. Hughes's new book offers readers an important opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth.
Bishop Hughes issues a powerful call to believers of all types that redemption is available to those who seek to nurture a relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase "Their Dead Bodies Lie in the Streets" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Their Dead Bodies Lie in the Streets," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing