"Mr. Peek-A-Boo: He Is Watching Over You": a hopeful children's narrative with an important message of faith. "Mr. Peek-A-Boo: He Is Watching Over You" is the creation of published author BJH, a devoted mother of five and native of Pennsylvania.
BJH shares, "This book is to encourage and let children from every walk of life that God has nothing but love for them. He always is watching and calling to them to build a relationship with him. His love and comfort are the most important things in this world that never change. Mr. Peek-A-Boo is a character I drew in my late teen years to get me through a lot of tough times. When I found God, it was as if he was my Mr. Peek-A-Boo. He was always with me and always watching over and protecting me in everything."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, BJH's new book will delight and encourage young believers to lean into God's promise during times of discomfort and joy.
BJH shares in hopes of guiding young minds to trust in God's promise and find strength in His love.
