MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Battle to Walk in Heaven: A Story of Faith Based on True Life Happenings": a gripping tale of unexpected evil and what one man must do to save a soul. "A Battle to Walk in Heaven: A Story of Faith Based on True Life Happenings" is the creation of published author Blake L. Hillmann.
Hillman shares, "Some stories simply need to be written down, like this one for example.
"If we were to sit down for a cup of coffee and I started sharing this story with you, soon, your mind would be wondering—wondering why your thoughts keep picturing an ornate wooden wall clock with an animated little bird comically piping up every so often.
"But if I hand you this story when we sit down for our coffee, you may open the tale and become intrigued. So much so that you decide to stay for a while. In fact, to compliment your coffee, you order a slice of pie with discussion.
"This is a story of a battle between good and evil, heaven and hell. This is one account told of what took place when the powers behind these two worlds collided upon one earthbound soul. And for those who believe, there is seen a glimpse of what is yet to come.
"May peace be with you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Blake L. Hillmann's new book is a thought-provoking story of one man's battle against the evils that seek to subvert a life of faith.
Hillmann's tale is one of dangerous temptations and the salvation of grace that will leave readers on the edge of their seats.
View a synopsis of "A Battle to Walk in Heaven: A Story of Faith Based on True Life Happenings" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Battle to Walk in Heaven: A Story of Faith Based on True Life Happenings" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Battle to Walk in Heaven: A Story of Faith Based on True Life Happenings," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing