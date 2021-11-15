MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Behind the Black Mirror": a potent dissertation on current sociopolitical challenges and what can be done to improve the trajectory the country is currently on. "Behind the Black Mirror" is the creation of published author Blanche Parker, a dedicated educator since 1947 who attended a small Liberal Arts Christian College and studied political and social sciences on the secondary level. Later, Parker studied science and humanities and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in science and humanities and postgraduate on doctorate.
Parker shares, "In arguing for a better world amid gloom that are seen in today's society, she has put together a medley of literary works of religion, psychology, philosophy, and ethicist to blend in their intellectual minds and thoughts. Behind the Black Mirror, there is a Utopia. The sun shines once again in the Declaration of Independence. We hold these truths as self-evident that all men are created equal and have the right to liberty, life, and the pursuit of happiness. Thomas Homer Dixon's The Ingenuity Gap expresses his concerns about the problems of our country and of the county's lack of ingenuity to do anything about them.
"Shrouded in humility, the author never thought about cracking the glass ceiling or naming a new star or discovering a new planet, or finding a cure for cancer but only to argue for a better world and a better place by tugging at the consciousness of society through her wing is one way to help.
"The country is facing problems of governmental failures, challenges in the economy, environment, climate change, and much more but most importantly humankind; inequalities in wealth, job opportunities, racial injustices, religious freedom, and much more cannot be ignored any longer.
"I did not break the glass ceiling—name a new star—or a new planet. I wasn't the best, but always tried to do my best."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Blanche Parker's new book offers readers a compelling look at modern concerns within the current culture.
Readers will discover a thought-provoking and articulate discussion within this contemplative work.
