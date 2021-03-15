PHILADELPHIA, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blip Labs, Inc. (Blip), a fintech provider unlocking new opportunities through intelligent bill pay, today announced it will join the Movencorp (Moven) collaborative network of technology companies whose platforms represent the latest in digital banking experience solutions. This collaboration is poised to help community financial institutions (Community FIs) recapture the 76% of bills paid outside of banking channels. Blip's intelligent bill pay elevates Community FIs as they face digital competition and seek innovative ways to engage current customers and attract new ones. Moven is a leading technology provider of intelligent banking solutions designed to improve consumer financial wellness. The companies will work together to provide Community FIs with proactive ways for customers to manage cash flow, lower their bills, and find new products and services that improve their everyday and financial lives.
"Blip's plug-and-play intelligent bill pay API and white label front-end experience offer a straightforward way for Community FIs to retain and convert customers," said Moven's Chief Revenue Officer Bryan Clagett. Bryan continued to say, "Moven is positioning itself to help Community FIs acquire new customers through frictionless experiences, and Blip's technology is a natural fit with our mission."
Michael Bank, Co-Founder of Blip, said, "Traditional bill pay systems are antiquated, and the effects of COVID-19 have accelerated the need to rethink existing retroactive, manual, and fragmented traditional bill pay by providing an intelligent proactive, automated, and consolidated digital system."
Seth Fenster, Co-Founder of Blip, added, "Blip addresses the needs of the 9,000 Community FIs in the United States that have been operating for thousands of years, but lack innovative technology partners focused on their needs."
About Moven
Moven has been a leader in providing innovative technology solutions to financial institutions for over a decade. Partners have relied on Moven's patented data-driven Financial Wellness® platform to deliver real-time insights into their customers, resulting in reduced attrition, increased engagement, and revenue enhancement opportunities. Offering three unique delivery options, Moven is well positioned to support customized models exclusive to the needs of individual financial institutions. To learn more, visit moven.com.
About Blip
Blip is a Philadelphia based fintech company elevating bill pay's IQ. Blip provides an innovative way for Community FIs to engage with their current customers and acquire new ones by reimagining bill pay's role in the digital banking experience. For more information, visit http://www.tryblip.com.
