DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The car shopping experience can be stressful. Between getting pre-approved, having a trade-in vehicle valued and bringing in the proper documentation, it can be overwhelming. This is why Blue Knob Auto Sales in Duncansville has created a list of items that are needed to purchase a vehicle. Individuals that are in the market for a vehicle should ensure these items are readily available when car shopping.
The first item customers should keep on-hand is a valid driver's license or state ID. This will be needed from the state that the driver is registering the car in. The only exception to this rule is for people that are in the military. In this instance, the license can be from any state.
A current insurance card is the second item that is needed. The card must also have the name of the person who is purchasing the car and the name that will be on the title. The insurance does not need to be listed for the new vehicle. It does, however, need to be for a current vehicle and not expired.
Drivers will need a current vehicle registration card. This information is needed if the individual is planning to trade in a current vehicle or transferring a current license plate to the new vehicle.
If a current vehicle is being traded-in, the title of that vehicle will be needed. For states that have two parts to a vehicle title, both parts will be needed at the dealership.
For drivers that intend to have a co-signer or co-owner, all parties must be present at the dealership to sign the paperwork. This includes both the trade title and bank loan paperwork. If there is an additional name listed on the title of the car, that individual must be present.
For more information, reach out to staff at Blue Knob Auto Sales either online at blueknobauto.com or by calling 814-695-1387. Staff are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The dealership is located at 2860 Route 764, Duncansville.
