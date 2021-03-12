DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., Mar. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals interested in buying or leasing a used hybrid model in the Duncansville area are in luck. Blue Knob Auto Sales has an array of used hybrid and electrical vehicles available. As vehicle brands move toward a greener future Blue Knob Auto Sales is keeping up.
Those interested in investing in a hybrid vehicle have different years, makes and models to choose between. Blue Knob Auto Sales continuously updates the inventory page available online to give customers a better idea of the hybrid models available. Potential customers that do not find what they are looking for at first glance should check back often. Blue Knob Auto Sales is working on obtaining more hybrid and electric models. By looking at the inventory online customers can check out the details on each hybrid before deciding if a test drive is the next step.
Customers that are interested in test driving a hybrid can schedule an appointment online, call the dealership or simply stop by Blue Knob Auto Sales. The sales staff would be happy to walk customers through what makes a hybrid an efficient vehicle option and the other perks that come with buying or leasing one of these green vehicles.
Those interested in buying or leasing a hybrid model can apply for credit approval from Blue Knob Auto Sales either online or in-person. The process is simple and can be useful when creating a budget plan. Interested parties can also value a vehicle trade online that may be traded in for the hybrid model.
For more information visit the Blue Knob Auto Sales website, https://www.blueknobauto.com. Sales representatives at this dealership can be reached via phone at 814-695-1387. Customers can also utilize the contact form found online for additional questions. Blue Knob Auto Sales is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This dealership is located at 2860 Route 764, Duncansville, Pa. 16635.
Media Contact
Aaron Hobaugh, Blue Knob Auto Sales, 814-695-1387, ahobaugh@blueknobauto.com
SOURCE Blue Knob Auto Sales