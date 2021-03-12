DUNCANSVILLE, Pa., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in the Duncansville area do not have to search far for a reliable vehicle service center. Blue Knob Auto Sales has a service department that is equipped to handle a variety of vehicle makes and models. Vehicles serviced at this dealership do not have to be purchased from Blue Knob Auto Sales.
Blue Knob Auto Sales strives to make the service experience a pleasant one for customers. One way this dealership does this is through a best price guarantee. The service department at Blue Knob Auto Sales will beat or match any price on service, tires or repairs when a customer brings in a written estimate from a competitor.
The trained technicians at Blue Knob Auto Sales can handle a variety of customer needs. From basic maintenance services to major repairs this dealership has mechanics that can complete these tasks in a timely manner. Blue Knob Auto Sales also accepts most after-market warranties to make the service process easier.
A list of services offered at Blue Knob Auto Sales can be found online or by calling the dealership. Appointments can be scheduled online, on the phone or by stopping by Blue Knob Auto Sales. Those interested in utilizing the online scheduling system can do so by using a form found on the dealership website. This form will require up-to-date vehicle information, reason for the visit and a time and date the customer is available. Once the form has been submitted a service representative will reach out to the customer to confirm the appointment details.
For more information visit the Blue Knob Auto Sales website, https://www.blueknobauto.com. Customers can also reach out to the dealership service department by calling 814-695-2266. The service department is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Blue Knob Auto Sales is located at 2860 Route 764, Duncansville, Pa. 16635.
