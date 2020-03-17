PHILADELPHIA, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayHair Software, the trusted partner and provider of mail tracking and address hygiene services to the largest mailers and mail service providers in the country, and BlueCrest, a global technology provider and supplier of the world's most comprehensive line of enterprise software, printers, inserters, sorters, and parcel solutions, have signed a partnership agreement.
The partnership will deliver end-to-end mail tracking solutions to existing clients and prospects. The combined solutions will leverage and integrate GrayHair's industry-leading Mail Tracking and Address Quality services with BlueCrest's existing Output Management and DFWorks Production Workflow tools to provide a comprehensive end-to-end offering. This includes output enhancement and management, production printing, inserting and mail finishing, postal sortation, and postal delivery—all supported by global services and secured through closed-loop, file-based processing.
"We're very excited about this partnership as we believe the industry has been in need of this type of offering for some time," said Tom McCaully, CEO of GrayHair. "Until now, it's been a challenge to manage and collect data throughout the entire lifecycle of a mail piece. This new partnership will provide not only full 'chain-of-custody' tracking and reporting, but will also leverage data and analytics to help deliver the right message, to the right person, at the right address, on time."
GrayHair Software will integrate with BlueCrest's production software and hardware platforms to deliver operational efficiency and savings opportunities for the industry. Physical mail is and will continue to be an important part of customer communications for any organization, and the partnership between GrayHair Software and BlueCrest is designed to support organizations that have a need to be more effective and efficient in their operations and delivery processes.
"This partnership allows us to enhance and complement our existing toolset to deliver more value for our clients," said Dennis LeStrange, CEO of BlueCrest. "We have a long history of providing high integrity solutions, and when integrated with our Output Management Suite and DFWorks Production Workflow tools, it enables a high level of production control and security. Our clients will be able to gather deep insights into their mailing data so they can improve efficiencies. Partnerships like these represent a unique way to invest in the business and continually bring 'end-to-end' value to our clients."
About BlueCrest, Inc.
BlueCrest is an independent technology company with a long tradition of global leadership in enterprise print, mail, and customer communications. With the industry's most comprehensive line of mail sorters, parcel sorters, inserters, and printers – and a renewed commitment to providing innovative software – BlueCrest serves clients around the world. For more information, visit www.bluecrestinc.com.
About GrayHair Software
GrayHair is the trusted partner and provider of mail tracking and address hygiene services to the largest mailers and mail service providers in the country. GrayHair solutions deliver insights and decision-ready business intelligence that enable its clients to define best mailing practices, enhance customer engagement, increase response rate, and decrease cost per acquisition. With GrayHair, mailers gain the guidance and confidence of 200+ years of collective postal experience and an ally with an understanding of the postal industry's nuances. GrayHair is the advantage for marketing agencies, mail service providers, and mailers in the finance, insurance, retail, non-profit, and utilities industries. For more information, visit www.GrayHairSoftware.com.
