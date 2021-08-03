ATLANTA and MECHANICSBURG, Pa., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bluefin, the leading provider of payment security technologies including PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) and tokenization solutions for healthcare, higher education, government and petroleum, has announced a new partnership with HealthPay24® that will provide their users integrated payment processing capabilities backed by PCI-validated P2PE.
HealthPay24 offers the only all-in-one patient payment platform that is custom-designed to help providers consolidate vendors, reconcile collections, and create trust through consumer engagement. HealthPay24 enables health provider organizations and physician groups to manage revenue cycle challenges at point-of-service through post-service with their holistic solution. The organization is unique in offering a platform that manages any consumer transaction from payment acceptance, reporting, reconciliation, and posting to a patient's billing or general ledger.
Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated P2PE solutions that secure credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point-of-entry device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant's system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite in a Bluefin hardware security module (HSM). Organizations can learn more about Bluefin's P2PE benefits through several case studies on the Bluefin media page.
"One of our top priorities has been guaranteeing the security and protection of our customers' data," said Brian Evans, Vice President of Technology at HealthPay24. "Our new partnership with Bluefin to provide their PCI-validated P2PE solution confirms our commitment to adhere to the highest security standards in the industry."
Through the partnership, HealthPay24 clients can get PCI-validated P2PE and integrated payment processing with EMV through Bluefin's PayConex™ payment platform or a P2PE gateway-only solution without payment processing. PayConex is integrated directly with HealthPay24's platform and will provide debit and credit card acceptance.
"With various studies showing that healthcare has had the largest number of security breaches in the past 12 months, secure payment solutions are absolutely mandatory," said Greg Cornwell, Chief Revenue Officer, Bluefin. "Healthcare data is very valuable on the black market, and PCI-validated P2PE is a key tool in the fight to protect all patient and payment related data. We are very excited to partner with HealthPay24 and bring the security of our P2PE solution to their clients."
About Bluefin
Bluefin is the recognized leader in encryption and tokenization technologies for payment and data security. Our security suite includes PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) for contactless face-to-face, call center, mobile and unattended payments, and our ShieldConex® data security platform for the protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), and payment data entered online. The company's partner network currently includes over 200 processors, payment gateways and ISV's operating in 43 countries, which provide Bluefin's P2PE solutions direct to merchants, enterprises, healthcare organizations and more. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.
About HealthPay24
HealthPay24 is a twenty-year veteran in the healthcare industry and the leader in patient payments and engagement across North America. Over 2,000 healthcare provider organizations trust HealthPay24 to deliver seamless integration with their existing technologies and effortless consumer payment experiences through text, IVR, online, or applications like Venmo and PayPal. For more information, please visit https://www.healthpay24.com.
