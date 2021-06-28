MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living Death Alzheimer's": an emotional portrait of living with Alzheimer's. "Living Death Alzheimer's" is the creation of published author, Bob Cowboy Russell.
In the end, if there is an end to such wrong, Mrs. Primm, bedridden for six years, passed away peacefully. Ironically, she passed just one year before her boss, Mr. Dynamic. Old Kernal lived on another two years. He married again and moved to Mexico.
The angel survived another two years before passing. She is very much missed but will surely be up in heaven next door to doggie heaven with her loyal companion, Sam.
Mrs. Proper and Cowboy live on happily and enjoying life at eighty-six years old. They have learned many lessons during this horrible ordeal. It is their hope and prayer that these lessons will help some other families going through the same dilemmas.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Cowboy Russell's new book is an engaging tale of exploitation.
This brief but powerful retelling of a real-life experience in the author's life is a potent reminder of the devastating effects of Alzheimer's disease.
