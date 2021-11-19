MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Perfect Vision: Twenty-Twenty": a potent fiction with apocalyptic tones and an important message of hope. "The Perfect Vision: Twenty-Twenty" is the creation of published author Bob Kern, a loving husband and father who formerly worked as an educator. A native of New York City, Kern now resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kern shares, "Suppose that you are faced with one calamity after another and your faith is being tested every day. In addition, suppose that the world has become almost unlivable with catastrophes, plagues, wars, famines, natural disasters, civil unrest, violence, political strife, abortions, drug abuse, child abuse, and suicides out of control. On top of that, you are a single female living in New York City, reporting these events every night on the local news. You meet a man from the United States Army, get married, and give birth to a unique and gifted pair of twins, a boy and a girl, who can communicate with God through the Holy Spirit.
"This is the story of a family facing the future and trying to let go of the past while battling the demons that not only attempt to divide them but also try to prevent them from carrying out a mission to reverse the course of history. The first of two books sending out a message which could spare mankind a horrendous ending. The Perfect Vision is a story of the endurance of the human spirit and the innocence of childhood which becomes the catalyst for renewal and rebirth. The journey of the Champion family takes you from New York City to the birthplace of Jesus. This historical fiction narrative reminds us of our past and present conflicts and prepares us to face the coming days with faith and conviction. What is God's perfect vision for mankind and who does he trust to share that vision and turn it into a reality before it is too late? The world is at the brink of civilization becoming instinct. Could two young children with very special instructions and blessings save society from a fatalistic outcome? This book is not for the faint of heart. Whether you are a Christian or a nonbeliever, you will connect on a deep level with the characters that espouse virtue and bravery in a world of chaos and confusion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Kern's new book will engage readers at a spiritual and intellectual level.
Kern is proud to present a tale years in the making in hopes of inspiring and challenging each reader's outlook for the future.
