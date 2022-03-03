MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Terror in the Shadows": a high-octane adventure with a spirited young woman with surprising skills in demon slaying. "Terror in the Shadows" is the creation of published author Bob Leone, a Purple Heart veteran, artist, writer, cartoonist, executive producer, widower, and father of five who resides in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Leone shares, "Demons! When Lisa started to see demons, she knew that once again she was about to embark on another deadly mission. She was to face her deadliest foe, ending the evil reign of a witch called La Bruja, a witch with unimaginable supernatural powers. The power behind the witch was a monstrous dragon-demon. The witch and her demon master proved to be too powerful.
"Defeated, she woke flat on her back, disorientated, her leg pulsating in pain. She could barely move. She felt like she had fallen a thousand feet to the sandy ground. She felt jabs of pain; her eyes widened. Seagulls were pecking away at her bloody leg! She shooed them away. Crimson tainted beaks cried in protest as they fluttered away. She winced. Her jeans were ripped and congealed blood stained her tattered pants. She tried to move her leg. The pain was unbearable. Upon closer inspection, she saw that her calf was ripped open, almost completely gone with jagged teeth marks around the edges. The wound was blackened, oozing yellow-green pus.
"She shivered, gasping, 'Who am I?' She tried to stand, but couldn't, there wasn't enough muscle left. The pain in her leg shot up her side. She fell back onto the sand.
"Dazed, she felt the back of her hurting head and was rewarded with a bloody hand. What happened to me? Why can't I remember anything?
"She lay back, cupping her hands over her face, trying hard to remember. She began to sob."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Leone's new book is the compelling third installment to Leone's Shadow Series.
With fresh monsters awaiting, will Lisa be able to overcome the most recent fight that has presented itself or will she fall to the shadows? This is the third book in the Shadow series. The first book "They Don't Cast Shadows" is a soon-to-be-released feature movie.
