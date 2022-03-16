MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Romans 1:20 Seeing the Invisible": a thoughtful and informative discussion of scripture. "Romans 1:20 Seeing the Invisible" is the creation of published author Bob Smith, a loving son and brother who overcame drugs and two separate stays in mental health units to graduate from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Smith dedicated twenty-five years to educating young minds and has also been a worship leader for close to forty years at his local church.
Smith shares, "In about 400 BCE, Democritus suggested that all matter is composed of tiny particles called atoms. Why then did it take until the nineteenth century for science to verify this? Part of the answer is that you can't see anything that small. Today, through the wonders of modern science, we have come to 'see the invisible,' and the atomic theory is the basis of nuclear physics. Actually, we don't see atoms today. We see images of them because they're still way too small to be seen.
"Seeing the invisible has always been available to those with eyes to see. The natural world is literally filled with the evidences and manifestations of God the Creator. He is the One responsible for the intelligent design built into the universe. From the power of the force that holds together the electrons, protons, and neutrons in atoms to the towering, majestic beauty of snow-covered mountains, the Lord, the Creator of all, has revealed Himself in all the glory of His creation. The wonder of Jesus' words, 'This is eternal life, that they may know God, the only true God' comes alive in the dual witness of His Word and His creation. We can indeed see the invisible when we humbly and with reverent wonder open our eyes to see the world around us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Smith's new book offers readers an engaging exploration of how one witnesses God in the natural world.
Blending his educational and spiritual background, Smith shares an articulate and thought-provoking examination of Romans 1:20.
