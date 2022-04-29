"Baby's Labyrinth: Mysterious Maze" from Christian Faith Publishing author Bobby Holley is a unique and creative fiction that offers readers a fun adventure filled with magic and mystery.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Baby's Labyrinth: Mysterious Maze": a fun-filled journey through a strange new land. "Baby's Labyrinth: Mysterious Maze" is the creation of published author Bobby Holley.
Holley shares, "Five babies are trying to get to sleep, but they have misplaced their book of bedtime stories. As they search for the book, a labyrinth mysteriously appears on their wall. With the watchful eye of their mommy, they enter the labyrinth to find a world of wonder and challenges. Their journey to find their book will be full of new surprises at every turn."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobby Holley's new book will delight and entertain as young readers explore a creative world with five young adventurers.
Holley presents readers with a creative tale that will have them racing to see what else awaits within the mysterious maze.
Consumers can purchase "Baby's Labyrinth: Mysterious Maze" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Baby's Labyrinth: Mysterious Maze," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing