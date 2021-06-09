MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Babies in Heaven: Lesson 1: It's Fun to Share!": a charming narrative with an important lesson. "Babies in Heaven: Lesson 1: It's Fun to Share!" is the creation of published author Bonnie Baker, a loving mother and grandmother who lives in the Northeast and enjoys gardening, drawing, and reading.
Baker shares, "Children laugh, play, and learn in the most magical place ever known. Heaven!
"As the children in heaven await their turn to cross the Rainbow Bridge and begin their lives, they first learn fun and exciting lessons taught by an angel at the top of the hill of dreams and under the willow tree of knowledge.
"Every day is exciting, and although they are just babies in heaven, these important lessons will stay with them their entire lives.
"Follow Sweetie, her dog Deacon, and her best friend LaLa as they begin to learn all the wonderful things in life in the most wonderful place of all, heaven!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Baker's new book is an enjoyable tale of learning to share with one another.
Inspired by stories created when the author's children were young, Baker invites readers to a frolicsome adventure in Heaven with an important message.
View a synopsis of "Babies in Heaven: Lesson 1: It's Fun to Share!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Babies in Heaven: Lesson 1: It's Fun to Share!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Babies in Heaven: Lesson 1: It's Fun to Share!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
