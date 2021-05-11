MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lost Coin: Hours of the Cross": a helpful book that encourages the practice of daily prayers three times a day. "The Lost Coin: Hours of the Cross" is the creation of published author Bonnie H. Shannonhouse, the founder and president of Tapestry, a ministry calling Christian women of all denominations to prayer.
Shannonhouse shares, "Two thousand years ago, Jesus ended His earthly life on the Cross as the ram's horn blew throughout Jerusalem to call the devout to prayer for the Three O'Clock Evening Sacrifice in the Temple. He rose three days later as the Fulfillment of the Passover, death into life 'trampling down death by Death.'
"The discipline of daily fixed times of prayer known as The Hours can be traced down through the centuries from Abraham to Daniel, Jesus to the Apostles, the Early Church Fathers through the Middle Ages to the Reformation. Today, a revival of prayer and meditation based upon the Daily Office of the Hours is emerging. Three times a day, seven days a week, one may pray an ancient hymn, a Psalm, the Lord's Prayer, selections of Scripture illuminating Jesus upon the Cross, and one or all of the seven historic parts of prayer.
"We stop three times a day to nourish our body; is it not wise to pause three times a day to nourish our soul and spirit with the prayers of the Little Hours and the Word of God?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie H. Shannonhouse's new book is a prayer guide for readers who want to start a habit of saying daily prayers thrice a day.
"The Lost Coin: Hours of the Cross" is illustrated by Diane Lea Hutchins, founder of TOUCH (Treasure One Ugandan Child), a child sponsorship program. Hutchins is also a retired school counselor and assessment coach.
