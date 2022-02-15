MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Withdraw to Jesus: Poems of the Heart": a powerful exploration of the author's faith. "Withdraw to Jesus: Poems of the Heart" is the creation of published author Bonnie-Jean Heather, a retired human resource professional who earned both a bachelor's degree in business management and a master's degree in international care and community development from Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington.
Heather shares, "Jesus gave me the poems he wanted me to write. I'm trying to be his obedient servant."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie-Jean Heather's new book will encourage and inspire as readers consider the thoughtful messages within.
Heather shares in hopes of encouraging others to find the peace available to all through dedication to God's word.
Consumers can purchase "Withdraw to Jesus: Poems of the Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Withdraw to Jesus: Poems of the Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing