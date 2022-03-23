MEADVILLE, Pa., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Modern Ancient Foods Cookbook": a creative and informative look into modern and ancient cooking practices. "Modern Ancient Foods Cookbook" is the creation of published author Bounthavy Thongsonlone, a native of Laos who later moved to Hawaii. Thongsonlone spent time in Hawaii and California during his youth before later moving to Texas.
Thongsonlone shares, "This is the first book of the volume. There are many more to come. The book contains many ancient and modern spices and herbs, such as the herb Tiliacora triandra. The herb is best to incorporate with soups and be combined with modern spices—such as garlic, thyme, and basil—butter, pepper, and honey. It then becomes a great dish or menu."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bounthavy Thongsonlone's new book is a welcome addition to any cooking enthusiast's library.
Thongsonlone offers readers a unique opportunity to learn about a variety of ingredients and menu items.
