KENNET SQUARE, Pa., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kennett Square is a Pennsylvania town with a population just north of 6,000 residents, nicknamed the Mushroom Capital of the World because they're responsible for half of the U.S. crop. But now, Bove Jewelers—a small, but storied jewelry store is gaining notoriety after being selected to design a one-of-a-kind personalized bracelet for Dr. Jill Biden to wear on Inauguration Day.
Bove Jewelers' 12-mile proximity to the Biden's hometown of Greenville, Del., played a role in the inauguration ceremony when members of the Biden family walked into Bove Jewelers and asked Bob Strehlau, CEO of Bove Jewelers, his brother Matt, for a special request. They wanted a 'one-of-a-kind' special bracelet to memorialize the Presidential Inauguration. They discussed some ideas, must haves, and a big ask, "…need it in 24 hours."
Bob Strehlau, a trained artisan, along the store's master goldsmith worked late into the next day to deliver this masterpiece bracelet as promised. The item was a beautiful solid gold bracelet with matte' and high-polished to perfection finishes, inlaid with diamond-cut highlights of foliage. The interior section of the bracelet dawned a hand-engraved personalized message for the First Lady.
"We are so proud of this work of art and that the Biden family was so pleased. We're sworn to secrecy on the message and the bracelet's value, but to us this was a priceless, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Strehlau. "We have an impeccable reputation for creating unique custom jewelry that 'WOWS', so we were blessed and honored to design this 'Biden Bracelet' for America's First Lady. As a sixth-generation member of the trade, creating special and memorable moments through our craftsmanship brings the highest level of satisfaction to custom jewelers."
Dr. Jill Biden's bracelet was featured in thousands of photographs taken on Inauguration Day and so naturally, Bove Jewelers was asked to create the 'Biden Bracelet' for customers to share a piece of history. So Bove will create a limited 1st Edition of only 46 pieces in honor of President Joseph Biden being our country's 46th President.
About Bove Jewelers
Founded in 1929, Bove Jewelers is a premier jewelry store in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Located in Kennett Square, Bove offers small town charm with modern, state-of-the-art service and selection. They carry designer and custom jewelry, platinum, gold, specialty items adorned with diamonds, pearls and gemstones, and also a wide variety of superior watches and giftware.
Owner, Bob Strehlau purchased the business in 2016 after managing it for the previous 15 years. The Strehlau family has a long history in the jewelry business, dating back to 1879 with family-owned stores in Cape May, N.J., and Aston, PA. His grandfather, Charles Holland, was a watchmaker and diamond setter who helped introduce his grandson to the business.
