MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Edgar's Speech Lessons": a delightful tale of believing in oneself and helping each other. "Edgar's Speech Lessons" is the creation of published authors Brad Imbody, Serenity Imbody, and the Two Nanas. Brad and Serenity are the beloved grandchildren of identical-twin great-grandmothers known as the Two Nanas.
Brad Imbody, Serenity Imbody, and the Two Nanas share, "Edgar the elephant has a speech problem. His friend Patrick encourages him to keep practicing saying the words correctly. Children will relate to Edgar's struggles and celebrate his success."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brad Imbody, Serenity Imbody, and the Two Nanas's new book features illustrations created by nine-year-old Benjamin Giles who lives with his loving parents and twin brother, Luke.
With darling illustrations and an encouraging tale, young readers will find themselves engaged from the start.
