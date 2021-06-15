MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Donkey Delivers at Christmas": an enjoyable holiday adventure. "Donkey Delivers at Christmas" is the creation of published author Bradley Thomas, a loving husband who enjoys the adventures of life; and illustrator Kaiya G. Moore, who recently finished fifth grade and has three younger brothers.

Thomas shares, "Bob the Duck loves Christmastime, the decorations, the gifts, and especially the farmyard Christmas tree. This year, he has invited the newest farm animal, Donkey, to help pick the tree. But will Donkey's excitement change one of the farm's oldest traditions? Don't worry…this year, Donkey delivers at Christmas!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bradley Thomas's new book is a sweet tale of friendship, adventure, and the importance of appreciating what one has.

Pairing delightful illustrations created by Ms. Moore with an amusing tale of friendship, the creators hope that readers everywhere will enjoy a moment of levity and see what Bob and Donkey get into along the way.

View a synopsis of "Donkey Delivers at Christmas" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Donkey Delivers at Christmas" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Donkey Delivers at Christmas," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.