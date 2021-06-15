MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Donkey Delivers at Christmas": an enjoyable holiday adventure. "Donkey Delivers at Christmas" is the creation of published author Bradley Thomas, a loving husband who enjoys the adventures of life; and illustrator Kaiya G. Moore, who recently finished fifth grade and has three younger brothers.
Thomas shares, "Bob the Duck loves Christmastime, the decorations, the gifts, and especially the farmyard Christmas tree. This year, he has invited the newest farm animal, Donkey, to help pick the tree. But will Donkey's excitement change one of the farm's oldest traditions? Don't worry…this year, Donkey delivers at Christmas!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bradley Thomas's new book is a sweet tale of friendship, adventure, and the importance of appreciating what one has.
Pairing delightful illustrations created by Ms. Moore with an amusing tale of friendship, the creators hope that readers everywhere will enjoy a moment of levity and see what Bob and Donkey get into along the way.
View a synopsis of "Donkey Delivers at Christmas" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Donkey Delivers at Christmas" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Donkey Delivers at Christmas," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
