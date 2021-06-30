MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When You Believe: The First Princess with No Hair": a gripping and potent story of a young girl growing up with cancer, all while still chasing her dreams. "When You Believe: The First Princess with No Hair" is the creation of published author Brandi Hall, a loving wife and mother who lives in Illinois. She continues to work to pursue a dream long held dear by developing a business that promotes the mother-child bond and assists children in learning new developmental skills.
Hall shares, "Twelve-year-old Faye never got to live a normal life. At the tender age of four, she was diagnosed with cancer. Faye spent most of her time in and out of the hospital. She was unable to do a lot of things that other kids her age were able to do because her health and strength was a constant battle for her. As if that is not enough for little Faye to deal with, she also has to deal with losing her hair from the cancer treatments. Faye constantly deals with bullies at school because of her illness, which leaves her hurt and insecure. A special opportunity presents itself for Faye, and it would be completely life changing for her. All she has to do is get up enough nerve to go after this once-in-a-lifetime chance. Come along and witness Faye's dream take flight as she becomes the first princess with no hair!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandi Hall's new book is an exciting princess tale with a twist.
From being diagnosed with cancer at a young age to overcoming the odds and catching the attention of a prince, read along to discover what Faye can accomplish with a little bit of confidence.
