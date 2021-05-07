MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Erica the Eagle: Finding Freedom": a lighthearted tale that follows Erica and her friends as they seek out true freedom through hard work and pursuing opportunities. "Erica the Eagle: Finding Freedom" is the creation of published author Brandon Ford, a first-time children's book writer. He resides in east Texas with his wife and children.
Ford shares, "Finding Freedom is a story about Erica, a young eagle, that believes she has everything she needs in her life within Sanctuary. She soon learns the easy life is not as it seems. Join Erica and her Sanctuary friends in an adventure of finding new friends, inspiration, danger, courage, and true freedom—the kind of freedom that only those who work hard and have the courage to take chances can find."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandon Ford's new book is a wondrous fiction about an eagle's pursuit for freedom as she gets out of her comfort zone and embarks on an adventure full of challenges. This is a great read fit for young children and their parents.
View a synopsis of "Erica the Eagle: Finding Freedom" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Erica the Eagle: Finding Freedom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Erica the Eagle: Finding Freedom," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing Media Department