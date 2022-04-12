"39 Years to Life, but God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brandon Getachew is an engaging memoir that explores the author's troubled past, incarceration, and finding God along the way.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "39 Years to Life, but God": a potent reminder of the healing power of God's grace. "39 Years to Life, but God" is the creation of published author Brandon Getachew.
Getachew shares, "A testimony of the grace of God in the life of a servant of the most high God, Christ Jesus. The entrance of God's word has given light wherein I once was in darkness. The book 39 Years to Life illuminates the awesome power of God not only to turn someone from darkness to light but to bring them up in the nurture and admonition of God. This book is for the hungry and thirsty soul who can't get enough of the word. Each lesson unveils truths in the word that are prevalent for today.
"The practicality of this book and its lessons are so needed in a time when error runs rampant and everyone has 'the word of the Lord.' This book will point you to Jesus and Him alone. I believe He is working in your life whether you see Him working or not. God has never started something that He would not complete. For it is God who worketh in you both to will and to do of His good pleasure.
"So why is God working in our lives or to what end? It's so that you may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world, holding forth the word of life, that you may rejoice in the day of Christ, that you haven't run in vain, neither labored in vain."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandon Getachew's new book is an honest account of the author's life and how a series of poor choices and circumstance led to an awakening in God's love.
Getachew offers a bold and open look into key moments that have established a life of determined faith.
