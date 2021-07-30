MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through": an honest look at the trials of life and what one can do to push forward. "Through" is the creation of published author Brandon Maurizio, a loving husband and father of two, one in heaven and one on the way, who works as a youth pastor at Crosspoint Church in Santa Clarita, California.
Maurizio shares, "Have you ever experienced something challenging in your life? Was that moment so excruciating that you tried everything in your power to avoid feeling the pain it caused you? You, my friend, are not alone.
"Two things that every human being on planet Earth have in common are twenty-four hours in a day and experiencing hard times in life. We as humans are professionals at avoiding pain, right? We get consumed with work, hobbies, travel, and just about anything else to distract and numb the pain that we encounter from simply going through day-to-day life.
"Through is a book that's all about beginning the healing process. Whether your heart is broken from a breakup, devastated from the loss of a loved one, discouraged due to being released from a job, or just plain hopeless, pain is pain. Rather than learning how to live with that pain and accepting it as a normality, it's time to boldly confront it, accept it for what it is, and start to mend.
"Life is a beautiful thing, and you deserve to believe that. Instead of going around the hurt, you will learn that the only way to experience true and lasting healing is by going through it. It's messy, it's painful, it's unpredictable, but it's worth it. Through is a book that was birthed out of pain. Through is a message that came out of a mess. Whether you're currently facing pain or want to prepare yourself for the inevitability of its happening, Through is for you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandon Maurizio's new book is a faith-based approach to finding one's purpose in spite of pain in life.
With personal points and relevant scripture, the author writes in hopes of encouraging others to not give up hope or lose faith in the face of life's tribulations.
