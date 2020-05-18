PHILADELPHIA, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, and Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) a leader in materials development for additive manufacturing (AM), today announced the availability of polypropylene (PP) powder for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) industrial 3D printing.
Braskem and ALM began their partnership in 2018, focusing on the development of innovative polyolefin-based powders for SLS. This new polypropylene powder for SLS is the first product launched under the joint collaboration. The launch brings enhanced benefits to the SLS AM process including lightweighting, moisture resistance, durable living hinge capabilities, improved recyclability, chemical resistance, enhanced processing stability, as well as elongation at break and flexibility is comparable to injection molding PP grades.
Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Additive Manufacturing Leader, North America, commented, "Looking to the future, we see exciting new opportunities for innovation in the additive manufacturing markets. As a global leader in polyolefins, collaborating with ALM who offers the largest selection of laser sintering solutions and is a pioneer of materials development for industrial 3D printing was a natural fit, creating a powerful combination. Bringing these two organizations together made it possible to transform our innovative vision into reality, with our polypropylene for additive manufacturing delivering superior printing capabilities versus other available materials."
As the first commercial product launch between Braskem and ALM, today's announcement forms the foundation upon which both companies intend to expand their range of offerings to include additional polyolefins for laser powder bed fusion over time.
"ALM material variety has long been a limiting factor in the adoption of AM for serial production. We continue to partner with leading material manufacturers with the aim of diversifying the SLS portfolio unleashing the true potential of AM. Collaborating with Braskem as the leading provider of polypropylene in the U.S. is the perfect match to offer a true PP solution to the additive market. We aim to offer a product that is superior in quality and reliability, that is also scalable in supply and very competitive in price," says Donnie Vanelli, Senior Vice President of EOS Life Cycle Solutions.
SLS is an AM process that uses lasers and thermal energy to sinter polymer powder to produce the highest quality three-dimensional, solid geometries. SLS technologies are used in industrial applications for a broad array of manufacturing segments such as automotive, aerospace, packaging, consumer goods, and more.
ALM and Braskem invite companies who are interested to trying and being first on the list to get access to this new and exciting material to send an email to Life_Cycle_NA@eos-na.com.
ABOUT ALM
Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) specializes in material research, development and consultation for industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Founded in 2004, ALM remains focused on providing customers with application-specific, quality-tested materials and engineering support to meet the most complex product specifications and production requirements. ALM offers the largest selection of laser sintering solutions with onsite capabilities to produce standard and specialized materials in varying quantities. Based in Temple, Texas, ALM is a wholly owned subsidiary of EOS Group. For more information, visit www.alm-llc.com.
ABOUT EOS
EOS is the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers. Formed in 1989, the independent company is pioneer and innovator for comprehensive solutions in additive manufacturing. Its product portfolio of EOS systems, materials, and process parameters gives customers crucial competitive advantages in terms of product quality and the long-term economic sustainability of their manufacturing processes. Furthermore, EOS customers benefit from deep technical expertise in global service, applications engineering and consultancy. For more information, visit www.eos.info/en.
ABOUT BRASKEM
With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.
Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.
