PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, announces today the expansion of its product portfolio to include innovative polyolefin-based filament, powder, and pellets for the additive manufacturing market.
Polypropylene is ideal for additive manufacturing based on its recyclability, impact strength, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability that has durable living hinge capabilities as well as a lower density than other plastics. These properties make polypropylene an attractive material for a wide range of 3D printing applications. As part of Braskem's ongoing commitment to innovation and bringing new solutions to the additive manufacturing sector, the company recently invested in a new dedicated additive manufacturing lab as part of an expansion of its Innovation & Technology (I&T) Center located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
"As a global polyolefins leader Braskem is always evolving and enhancing its portfolio to meet the needs of our clients. This expansion of our 3D printing product offering is yet another step in our evolution. We are excited to announce we have products available with countless 3D printing capabilities for the fast growing additive manufacturing market. We are excited about the capabilities our polypropylene has over other materials and we believe the variety of formats we have launched today are helping further strengthen the great potential we see for the global additive manufacturing market," commented Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing.
Polypropylene Filaments
Braskem has developed two grades of polypropylene filament for fused filament fabrication (FFF). These materials are designed to be used for both industrial and personal printing applications. They will be made available May 2020 through a distribution partnership with M Holland Company.
"These grades have been specially developed to change the perception of polypropylene in FFF printing applications. Rigorous market testing has proven our polypropylene filament has minimized warpage that can print parts comparable to PLA filament, but with improved dimensional stability, chemical resistance and impact strength," stated Fabio Lamon, Braskem Innovation & Technology Manager, Additive Manufacturing.
Polypropylene Powder for SLS
In 2019, Braskem announced its first partnership to advance the development of polypropylene powder for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) with ALM. Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) is an additive manufacturing process that utilizes laser and thermal energy to sinter polymer powder to produce three-dimensional, solid geometries. SLS technologies are utilized in industrial applications for a broad array of manufacturing segments such as automotive, aerospace, packaging and more. Braskem and ALM will release their first generation polypropylene powder in May 2020, it will be co-marketed and sold as part of the ALM product portfolio. Details can be found on ALM's website https://alm-llc.com/products/.
Polypropylene for Pellet Extrusion
Titan robotics and Braskem are proud to announce the launching of the first commercially available grade of polypropylene for their innovative ATLASTM industrial scale pellet extrusion system. Braskem's polypropylene for pellet extrusion will be commercially available in May 2020. Braskem is proud to have Titan Robotics as an authorized distributor of Braskem products. For additional information about Titan Robotics and Braskem materials please visit https://titan3drobotics.com/.
ABOUT BRASKEM
Every day, Braskem's 8,000 team members work to improve people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemistry and plastics and engage with partners throughout the value chain to advance the circular economy. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany, net revenue of R$58 billion (US$15.9 billion) and exports to around 100 countries, Braskem produces annually over 20 million tons of plastic resins and chemical products.
Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.
