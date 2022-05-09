New Sustainable 3D Printing Filaments Include Bio-Based EVA, Recycled PE/PP Blend as well as Recycled PE/PP Blend with Carbon Fiber
Braskem to Highlight its Expanded Portfolio of 3D Printing Offerings at RAPID + TCT 2022, North America's Largest Additive Manufacturing Conference
PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3) (B3: BRKM5) (B3: BRKM6) (NYSE: BAK) (LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company"), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announces today the release of three new sustainable 3D printing filament product offerings for the additive manufacturing market. These first of their kind products include 3D printing filaments produced from bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) filament derived from raw sugarcane as well from recycled polyethylene and polypropylene (PE/PP) blended filaments with, or without, carbon fiber.
These sustainable products will be displayed in conjunction with Braskem's upcoming presence at Rapid + TCT, North America's largest Additive Manufacturing conference, being held at Huntington Place, in Detroit, Michigan from May 17 to 19, 2022. The RAPID + TCT 2022 conference brings together over 100 industry leaders focused on delivering leading-edge solutions to the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry.
Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Global Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, commented, "Braskem has a longstanding history of innovating and producing more sustainable bio-based polymers, and today's launch announcement regarding green EVA and recycled polymer 3D printing filaments reaffirms our commitment to a more circular, carbon neutral future. We couldn't be more excited to present these newest additions to our 3D printing product portfolio at the RAPID + TCT 2022 conference as our clients seek more sustainability solutions for the future."
New Sustainable 3D Filaments for Additive Manufacturing
Bio-based EVA Filament – FL600EVA-BIO
FL600EVA-BIO is a bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) filament, derived from raw sugar care, providing a more sustainable alternative to traditional flexible materials available on the market. This low carbon footprint formulation delivers a unique combination of sustainability, flexibility, ductility, light-weighting, and moisture resistance for direct drive printing 3D printing systems. FL600EVA-BIO expands the availability of sustainable materials for use in 3D printing applications such as consumer, packaging, and industrial markets.
Applications
- Packaging, Shoes, Fashion, Consumer, and Industrial Applications
- Rapid prototyping and mass-customization
- Flexible parts
- Lightweight parts
- Compatible with direct drive system 3D printers
Features
- Sustainability – Bio-based composition
- Flexibility – 94 Shore A hardness, elongation at break > 500%
- Low Density / lightweight
- Excellent Surface Finish
- Low Warpage and High Dimensional Stability
- Available Colors: Natural
- Available Diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm
Benefits
- No Drying Required
- High Chemical Resistance
- Heated Chamber not Required
- Excellent Bed Adhesion
Recycled Polyolefin Filament – FL600R
Braskem FL600R is a recycled filament designed for use in material extrusion-based Additive Manufacturing while maximizing sustainably sourced content. Primarily sourced from recycled bottle caps, FL600R is a recycled PE/PP blend containing over 90% sustainably sourced material, providing a more sustainable solution without sacrificing printability. This environmentally friendly filament provides the same low density as well as water, chemical, and impact resistance inherent to virgin polyethylene and polypropylene-based materials.
Applications
- Automotive, Packaging, Consumer, and Industrial Applications
- Rapid prototyping and mass-customization
- Lightweight part design
- Compatible with Ultimaker, Creality and similar equipment
Features
- > 90% Sustainably Sourced Content
- High ductility
- Low Density and lightweight
- Excellent Surface Finish
- Low Warpage and High Dimensional Stability
- Available Colors: Black
- Available Diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm
Benefits
- No Drying Required
- High Chemical Resistance
- Heated Chamber not Required
- Excellent Bed Adhesion
- Print Profiles Available on Ultimaker Cura Marketplace
Recycled Polyolefin Filament with Carbon Fiber – FL605R-CF
Braskem FL605R-CF is an engineering-grade polymer for additive manufacturing, containing 90% recycled content. Primarily sourced from recycled bottle caps, FL605R-CF is a recycled PE/PP blend that incorporates the use of recycled carbon fiber for added strength and durability, providing a more sustainable solution without sacrificing printability and mechanical properties. This environmentally friendly filament provides the same low density as well as water, chemical, and impact resistance inherent to virgin polyethylene and polypropylene-based materials.
Applications
- Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Consumer, and Industrial Applications
- Rapid prototyping and mass-customization
- Lightweight and rigid part design
- Compatible with Ultimaker, Creality and similar equipment
Features
- 90% Recycled content
- High Strength and Stiffness
- Low Density and lightweight
- Excellent Surface Finish
- Low Warpage and High Dimensional Stability
- Available Colors: Black
- Available Diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm
Benefits
- No Drying Required
- High Chemical Resistance
- Heated Chamber not Required
- Excellent Bed Adhesion
- Print Profiles Available on Ultimaker Cura Marketplace
For those attending the Rapid + TCT Conference, Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Global Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, and Michelle Sing, Ph.D., Braskem Materials Development Research Engineer, will be keynote presenters. They will discuss the development and design of sustainable materials for additive manufacturing. Please check the schedule for keynote presentation times during the show. Make sure to also stop by the Braskem booth #3813 to see Braskem's full range of 3D printing and additive manufacturing offerings as well as connect with Braskem industry and product specialists. Braskem 3D materials are also available through our strategic distribution partners M. Holland and Nexeo Plastics, as well as visiting our Braskem 3D storefront on Amazon.
As one of the world's largest producers of polyolefins, Braskem offers solutions across 3D printing technologies such as Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and High-speed Pellet Extrusion. Through Braskem's decades of expertise in materials science and product development, its state-of-the-art 3D printing labs, as well as its strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Braskem is committed to delivering new and innovative products to the market. If you are a start-up, university, equipment manufacturer, converter, compounder, or brand owner, Braskem's product development professionals can collaborate with you on your next 3D printing solution.
To learn more about Braskem's expanding portfolio for 3D printing and additive manufacturing, visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.
ABOUT BRASKEM
With a global vision of the future oriented toward people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.
Braskem America, Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.
