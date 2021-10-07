MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beloved": a delightfully crafted new realm of monsters and mystery. "Beloved" is the creation of published author Breann Hill, a Georgia native who is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and forensics.
Hill shares, "Carina was tired of waiting for a groom who wasn't interested in her. Deciding that she's had enough, Carina leaves the only home she's ever known to forge her own path. But she's not prepared for the challenges that lie ahead. A life of free choices, a talking horse, a prince, and a king of a dark kingdom challenge her at every turn. When Carina is hurt and has nowhere else to turn, she must make a choice: return home and apologize to her family and the prince she left behind or run away and pretend nothing happened after she left."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Breann Hill's new book is a fresh tale that draws inspiration from classic fairytales.
Hill presents a new fantasy realm filled with affable characters and well-crafted creatures that will delight and entertain readers of any age.
