MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Amazing Grace: Devotional and Prayer Journal": an engaging instrument for reflection and dedicated prayer. "Amazing Grace: Devotional and Prayer Journal" is the creation of published author Brenda Ann Futch, a loving wife and dedicated minister.
Brenda Futch shares, "The name Amazing Grace screams of God's faithfulness through his divine teaching and revealing how to draw close to God through prayer and journaling.
"Truly in this journal will be an amazing journey. Every one's journey is different, but it is not the journey itself but how we choose to go through the journey.
"It is a truth that allows you to speak the truth into your own journey. It allows you to speak life into your every situation using the many names of God 'I am' the creator of all things."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Ann Futch's new book offers readers a compelling opportunity for reflecting upon God's word.
Readers will discover a thoughtful and inspiring instrument intended to encourage and empower.
Consumers can purchase "Amazing Grace: Devotional and Prayer Journal" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Amazing Grace: Devotional and Prayer Journal," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing